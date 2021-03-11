Left Menu

Technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water free of heavy metals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:42 IST
Technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water free of heavy metals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An efficient, low-cost, nano-filtration-based technology developed by the Centre for Technological Excellence in Water Purification (CTEWP) housed in IIT, Kharagpur has ensured access to safe and clean drinking water free of heavy metals.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Thursday said the prototype of the highly compact vertical modular nano-filtration membrane system, designed for the removal of heavy metals from the groundwater, was developed by the Membrane Separations Laboratory, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), with support from the DST Water Technology Initiative (WTI).

With a capacity of 100-300 liter per hour(L/h), the system based on a membrane technically called the hydrophilized polyamide membrane removes heavy metals such as iron from the groundwater.

It consists of pumps that force water first through a pre-filter assembly to remove suspended solids, colour, and odour, and then spiral wound membrane modules that separate heavy metals.

It gives a purified permeate of reasonable total dissolved solids (TDS) devoid of contaminants such as iron, arsenic, or excess hardness. Ultraviolet light is provided at the end to disinfect any pathogens that may be present in the tank or pipelines.

The CSIR-IICT team has also developed a simple, inexpensive, hand pump-operated hollow fibre ultrafiltration system that is lightweight, easy to operate, has high mobility, and occupies less space.

The technology supported by the DST is based on membranes called polyethersulfone hollow fibers. The pressure generated by the hand pump to transport floodwater into the membrane module provides a driving force to facilitate the permeation of clarified and disinfected water through the porous membrane, while a small chlorine cartridge installed at the membrane outlet leaches free chlorine to tackle any secondary contamination.

A total of 24 water plants were installed during recent floods in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal to provide clean and safe drinking water to 50,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...

Health News Roundup: German COVID cases jump again; curbs on raw material exports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family do...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; seventh wife of Jerry Lee Lewis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...

Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021