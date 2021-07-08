Left Menu

Jitendra Singh takes charge of Science & Technology ministry

Jitendra Singh on Thursday took charge as the new Union Science and Technology Minister.Singh was on Wednesday allocated two new portfolios -- the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --with independent charge after a Union cabinet reshuffle.He will take charge as the Earth Sciences minister later in the day.The two ministries are not new to Singh.

Jitendra Singh takes charge of Science & Technology ministry
The two ministries are not new to Singh. He had held these two portfolios for a brief period in 2014 in the first term of the Modi government. Singh, who is a Minister of State, in the Prime Minister's Office also holds charge of the sensitive Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

He is also an MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

