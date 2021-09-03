Left Menu

China Open removed, Portugal Masters added to European Tour

PTI | Virginiawater | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:13 IST
China Open removed, Portugal Masters added to European Tour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Volvo China Open was removed from the European Tour schedule on Friday and replaced with the Portugal Masters in changes made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament in China, which is scheduled for Nov. 4-7, will now be played as a national event only, the European Tour said, "due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic." The Portugal Masters will be staged on the same dates at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura for the 15th straight edition of the event.

It was initially scheduled to take place in April but was postponed because of travel difficulties during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the tour announced the addition of the Mallorca Golf Open to the schedule from Oct. 21-24, the week vacated by the cancellation of the Trophée Hassan II.

That creates a three-tournament "Iberian Swing," with the Open de Espana and Andalucía Masters coming beforehand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021