U.S. CIA Vienna station chief removed amid criticisms over Havana syndrome cases -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 05:52 IST
The CIA has removed its Vienna station chief following criticism of his management, including what some considered an inadequate response to reports of Havana syndrome incidents at the U.S. embassy there, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post, which cited current and former U.S. officials, said the action would send a message leaders must take seriously the Havana syndrome, a mysterious set of ailments that include migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness first reported by officials based in the U.S. embassy in Cuba in 2016.

