Tributes paid to Latur earthquake victims on its 28th anniversary

Tributes were paid on Thursday to the people who lost their lives due to the devastating earthquake in the Latur-Osmanabad region of Maharashtra 28 years ago. Around 52 villages were destroyed by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on this day in 1993. Approximately 10,000 people died, while thousands of others were injured in the disaster. Killari village in Latur was the epicentre of that quake.

The residents of Killari observe a shutdown on this day every year to pay homage to the departed souls. On Thursday, the administration paid floral tributes to the earthquake victims at a memorial in Killari in the morning. Police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who represents the Ausa Assembly constituency in Latur, and district officials laid wreaths at the memorial.

Pawar later said, ''All the issues of the earthquake survivors should have been resolved in the last 25 years. But this has not happened. Attention should be paid to the rehabilitation of people in Karla and Kumtha villages.'' PTI COR NP NP

