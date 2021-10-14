MHADA to have housing schemes in every district: minister

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will launch affordable housing schemes in every district of the state in the future, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said here on Thursday. He was speaking after the computerized lottery by the Kokan board of MHADA for 8,984 flats in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Union Minister of State for Panchyati Raj Kapil Patil, who was present at the function, alleged in a press release later that MHADA did not mention the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through which part of the scheme was being implemented.

