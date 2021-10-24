Heavy rains bring down mercury in Delhi, cause waterlogging

Heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday brought the mercury down with the maximum temperature settling at 31.5 degrees Celsius while some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, officials said. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed that the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi was closed due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass and asked commuters to take alternate routes.

''Due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Please avoid this route. Kindly take alternate route MB Road-Maa Anandmai Marg towards Badarpur,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Other places from where waterlogging was reported included Kirari, Rohtak Road, and Nangloi, civic officials said.

However, no major waterlogging was reported from anywhere, they added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi's minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The IMD has forecast an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was in the moderate category at 135 at 9.45 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

