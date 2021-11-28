Left Menu

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northern Peru about 40 km (25 miles) from the town of Barranca early on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage from the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital, Lima.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northern Peru about 40 km (25 miles) from the town of Barranca early on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage from the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital, Lima. The quake struck at a depth of more than 100 km (60 miles), limiting the shaking level.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said in a tweet the quake occurred in a very sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

