Jose Balcazar: Navigating Peru's Political Turbulence

Jose Balcazar, a left-wing lawmaker, was elected as Peru's interim president following the removal of Jose Jeri. Balcazar faces challenges amidst political instability and public distrust. His presidency includes managing upcoming elections and maintaining stability while under scrutiny for past controversial comments and ongoing investigations.

19-02-2026 18:07 IST
Jose Balcazar, a controversial left-wing lawmaker, has ascended to Peru's presidency in an interim capacity after Congress ousted former leader Jose Jeri. Balcazar's election comes during a tumultuous political period marked by distrust and instability.

At 83, the Peru Libre party member assumes leadership with the task of orchestrating a smooth electoral process and ensuring a peaceful transition of power by July 28. His presidency follows Jeri's removal due to undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman, an event Balcazar supported in Congress.

Balcazar, who has faced backlash for remarks on child marriage, also faces legal scrutiny for alleged misconduct. Despite these challenges, he vows to focus on clean elections and restoring public faith in Peru's political system amid widespread political fragmentation.

