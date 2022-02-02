Left Menu

Olympics-Torch begins three-day trek past iconic Beijing landmarks

The three-day relay began with a launch ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park in the Chinese capital under clear, blue skies. The torch will then make its way past the Summer Palace and the Badaling section of the Great Wall in the north of Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 07:16 IST
Olympics-Torch begins three-day trek past iconic Beijing landmarks
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing kicked off the Winter Olympics torch relay on Wednesday during which more than 1,000 torch-bearers will carry the flame past historical landmarks including the Great Wall. The three-day relay began with a launch ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park in the Chinese capital under clear, blue skies.

The torch will then make its way past the Summer Palace and the Badaling section of the Great Wall in the north of Beijing. At one stop, the torch will be passed underwater by amphibious robots and at another it will be moved by autonomous vehicles.

Stops also include Games venues such as Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province, where some ski events will be held. The flame was lit in Greece in October last year before being flown in a red lantern resembling a Han Dynasty artefact to Beijing.

Due to COVID-19, the scale of the relay is modest compared with the 130-day, 137,000 km (85,130 mile) odyssey ahead of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The relay will end on Friday night, when the last torch-bearer lights the Olympic cauldron at the Bird's Nest Stadium, where the 2008 opening ceremony was also held.

The Winter Games, beginning on Friday, will end on Feb. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022