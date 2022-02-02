Assam Cabinet approves Jorhat airport expansion, Tamulpur medical college

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of Jorhat airport, construction of a medical college and hospital in Tamulpur, upgradation of vital stretches of roads and boosting rural infrastructure across the state.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet approved the sanction of Rs 1,031 crore for five road projects including one connecting Kokrajhar and Rupsi airport in Dhubri, government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika told reporters after the meeting.

The council of ministers also approved the sanction of Rs 958 crore for upgrading 114 road-cum-embankments and constructing six bridges in rural areas of 26 districts.

The cabinet approved the sanction of Rs 156 crore for the acquisition of private land to facilitate the expansion of Jorhat (Rowriah) airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the minister for water resources and information said.

An amount of Rs 450 crore was approved for the construction of a medical college and hospital in Tamulpur district, he said.

It was also decided to provide settlement of land rights to 103 poor families in Mariani town on the payment of premium at par with the rates in Guwahati metropolitan area, Hazarika said.

The cabinet also approved the review of Assam Rules of Executive Business, 1968 to improve administrative efficiency and governance. It was also decided to constitute a cabinet committee, headed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, to finalise the creation of a state emblem.

A high-level task force will also be constituted to oversee the proper implementation of PM Gati Shakti, Hazarika said.

The cabinet also decided that the State Election Commission will hold elections in Silchar Municipality as a municipal corporation after delimitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)