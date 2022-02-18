Left Menu

IIT Delhi researchers design new strategy for development of drug molecules

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Delhi have designed and demonstrated a new strategy for developing potential drug molecules for treating various diseases.According to the research team, they utilised tools of Organic Chemistry and Biophysics to design molecules that target protein interface. We have also patented the JEV inhibitor drug molecule, said Haridas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:26 IST
IIT Delhi researchers design new strategy for development of drug molecules
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have designed and demonstrated a new strategy for developing potential drug molecules for treating various diseases.

According to the research team, they utilised tools of Organic Chemistry and Biophysics to design molecules that target protein interface. ''Drugs are mostly organic molecules that interact with molecules present in the human body. The molecules in the body are bigger in size and are typically called macromolecules. These molecules are either proteins or nucleic acids. Presently, computer-aided rational drug discovery is utilised to find target molecule for a particular protein target. Still, this takes a considerable amount of time,'' said V Haridas, Professor at IIT Delhi's Chemistry Department.

''The researchers have come up with a chemical strategy based on the macromolecular mimicry. Molecules have shapes just like objects. Designing and synthesizing molecules with diverse shapes is an art in itself. Mimicking (copying) the macromolecular interface by uniquely shaped small molecules is an approach adopted by the research group,'' he added.

They developed a universal privileged scaffold approach for the design of a variety of inhibitors. The universal scaffold could be converted to specific inhibitor for a given Protein-Protein Interaction (PPI), which makes the drug design approach relatively easier.

''We used this strategy to design drug molecules, which could be useful for treatment of Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV), the main cause for viral encephalitis in Southeast Asian countries, and protein aggregation diseases such as Alzheimer's... We have also patented the JEV inhibitor drug molecule,'' said Haridas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022