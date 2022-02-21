Body of yet another Rishiganga tragedy victim found

More than a year after the Rishiganga flash flood, the body of yet another victim was recovered on Monday from a tunnel at the NTPC's hydel project site in Tapovan.

The body was found when the debris inside the tunnel was being cleared at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, an official at the site said.

The body is that of Rohit Bhandari, an employee of the NTPC's subsidiary company Ritwik who happened to be at work inside the tunnel when the tragedy struck, he said.

A total of 140 people had gone missing at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site when the disaster caused by a glacial burst struck on February 7 last year.

The bodies of 36 people have been found so far while 104 are still missing. One body had been found in the tunnel on February 15.

The Rishiganga hydel project had been totally demolished in the tragedy which had also caused extensive damage to the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where many people happened to be at work when the glacial disaster caught them unawares.

Altogether over 200 people from the Rishiganga project site at Raini and the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site at Tapovan had gone missing in the tragedy. The bodies of more than 80 victims have been found, while dozens of them are still missing.