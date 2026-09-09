Supreme Court Upholds Missouri Election Map, Blocking GOP Efforts
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to reinstate a Republican-drawn congressional map in Missouri, impacting the GOP's plans for the upcoming midterm elections. Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied an emergency request from Missouri, preserving a Democratic district that would have been eliminated. The decision requires voter approval in November.
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Missouri Republicans on Tuesday by declining to reinstate a GOP-drawn congressional district map ahead of the November midterm elections.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Missouri’s request to suspend the state court ruling blocking the map, preventing the elimination of a Kansas City Democratic seat.
Missouri's top election official rejected a petition arguing that voter input is necessary. The court upheld the need for a November referendum to decide the map’s acceptance.
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