Supreme Court Upholds Missouri Election Map, Blocking GOP Efforts

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to reinstate a Republican-drawn congressional map in Missouri, impacting the GOP's plans for the upcoming midterm elections. Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied an emergency request from Missouri, preserving a Democratic district that would have been eliminated. The decision requires voter approval in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 03:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Missouri Election Map, Blocking GOP Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Missouri Republicans on Tuesday by declining to reinstate a GOP-drawn congressional district map ahead of the November midterm elections.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Missouri’s request to suspend the state court ruling blocking the map, preventing the elimination of a Kansas City Democratic seat.

Missouri's top election official rejected a petition arguing that voter input is necessary. The court upheld the need for a November referendum to decide the map’s acceptance.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026