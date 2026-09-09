Sabalenka's Flushing Meadows Showdown: Aiming for a Third U.S. Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player, battled her way through a challenging quarter-final match to advance to the U.S. Open semi-finals. In a gripping encounter, she overcame Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7), furthering her quest for a third consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.

The Belarusian star faced a tough opponent in Czech sixth seed Noskova, who showcased her powerful serve with 18 aces and saved seven of nine break points. Despite leading by a break in the final set, Noskova faltered, allowing Sabalenka to regain her composure and clinch the match in a decisive tiebreak.

Sabalenka is now set to face the winner of an all-American contest between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro. Reflecting on her ambitions, she expressed determination to focus on her game and fight for the historic achievement of a U.S. Open three-peat, emphasizing the lessons learned from past tournaments.