Lionel Messi Set to Expand Football Empire with CD Eldense Acquisition

Lionel Messi is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Spanish second-tier football club CD Eldense from TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., pending approval from Spain's High Council for Sports. Messi already owns UE Cornella and is set to acquire a stake in Inter Miami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 03:04 IST
Lionel Messi Set to Expand Football Empire with CD Eldense Acquisition
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, the global football icon, is reportedly close to acquiring Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, expanding his foothold in football club ownership.

The proposed acquisition, involving the purchase of shares from the Colombian group TH Soluciones, is yet to receive the nod from Spain’s High Council for Sports.

This move marks another chapter in Messi’s career following his ownership of UE Cornella and upcoming stake in Inter Miami, positioning him as a significant football entrepreneur.

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