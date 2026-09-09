European Football Drama: Champions League Kickoff Highlights

The Champions League commenced with thrilling matches, marked by Real Madrid's tactical win over Inter Milan, Manchester City's commanding victory against Porto, and several other dramatic games. Notable performances included Courtois' goalkeeper heroics and Haaland's decisive goals, ensuring a vibrant start to Europe's premier club competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 03:06 IST
European Football Drama: Champions League Kickoff Highlights
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On a dramatic Champions League opening night, Real Madrid capitalized on Inter Milan's errors to secure a 2-1 victory at Santiago Bernabeu. Both Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored the decisive goals, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois delivered a standout performance, consistently thwarting Inter's advances.

At Estádio do Dragão, Manchester City extended their winning streak by defeating Porto 2-0. Erling Haaland emerged as the hero, netting two goals in the second half. Real Betis also grabbed attention with a 3-2 comeback win over Lille in France, highlighting the unpredictability of this season's tournament.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund edged Villarreal 3-2, courtesy of Serhou Guirassy's late double. Aston Villa and AEK Athens began their campaigns with respective wins over Club Brugge and LASK, showcasing strong team efforts and individual brilliance. Such an electrifying start sets a high bar for the rest of the competition.

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