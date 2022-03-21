Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, docking their Soyuz capsule with the outpost for a mission that continues a 20-year shared Russian-U.S. presence in orbit despite tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The arrival of the latest cosmonaut team - warmly welcomed by four Americans, two Russians, and a German crewmate already aboard - came a day after the European Space Agency (ESA) announced it had suspended a joint robotic rover mission to Mars with Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

