Left Menu

JLR to cut 46 pc greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

By the end of the decade, JLR will reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions across vehicle manufacturing and operations by 46 per cent in absolute value compared to a 2019 baseline.To support the initiative, the automaker has introduced the new role of Sustainability Director, appointing Rossella Cardone on the post to drive its transformation and support Francois Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability.Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the worlds most desirable modern luxury vehicles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:09 IST
JLR to cut 46 pc greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has committed to cut 46 per cent greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2030.

In addition, the Tata Motors-owned automaker will reduce average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles. The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company's pathway to a 1.5-degree celsius emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement. By the end of the decade, JLR will reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions across vehicle manufacturing and operations by 46 per cent in absolute value compared to a 2019 baseline.

To support the initiative, the automaker has introduced the new role of Sustainability Director, appointing Rossella Cardone on the post to drive its transformation and support Francois Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability.

''Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles. As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain,'' Cardone stated.

Science-based targets tell how much and quickly the company needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as well as keep stakeholders informed about the progress, she added.

Jaguar Land Rover announced its commitment to the SBTi as part of its support for COP26, the climate change summit held in November 2021. The UK-based automaker sold 4,39 588 vehicles in 127 countries 2020-21 fiscal.

As part of its Reimagine strategy, the company is looking at electrification of the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade, marking the start of the company's journey to become a net-zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. PTI MSS BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022