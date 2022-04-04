IITG researchers develop technology to rate EVs for Indian conditions

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a technology to rate motors and batteries of electric vehicles and suggest to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) the best drivetrain components for the Indian scenario. Drivetrain is a group of components that deliver power to the drive wheels. Currently, no OEM uses this technology and there is a demand for constituents that take into account different climatic conditions in the country, an official release by IITG said. The technology has been developed by the researchers of IITG's Electric Mobility Laboratory, led by Prof Praveen Kumar, and focuses on Indian climatic conditions for both rural and urban areas. “The development in the field of next-generation energy-efficient EV technology is one of the most important breakthroughs required for the sustainable development of the country and to reduce carbon footprint,'' IITG Director T G Sitharam said. Explaining the long-term impact of this development, Kumar said that their goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. ''The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world,'' he said. The institute intends to extend the research to commercial vehicles working with OEMs so that they can manufacture more efficient drivetrains that suit the different climates of the country. The current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers and the researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers, the release added.

