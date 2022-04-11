Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul b Boult 0 Quinton de Kock c Parag b Chahal 39 Krishnappa Gowtham lbw b Boult 0 Jason Holder c Ashwin b Prasidh Krishna 8 Deepak Hooda b Sen 25 Ayush Badoni c Parag b Chahal 5 Krunal Pandya b Chahal 22 Marcus Stoinis not out 38 Dushmantha Chameera lbw b Chahal 13 Avesh Khan not out 7 Extras:(LB-1, W-4) 5 Total:(For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-14, 4-52, 5-74, 6-101, 7-102, 8-126 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-30-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-35-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-20-0, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-35-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41 -4.

