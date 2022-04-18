CLUBNPC Organises AAGAAZ, its First Conference on Construction, Real Estate and Infrastructure Industry

The conference brings more than 300 participants from across the country and deliberate on the impact of the construction industry post-pandemic Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Network for People of Construction, CLUBNPC, the non-profit organisation of Construction, Real estate and infrastructure industry organised its first annual conference, AAGAAZ 2022 in Pune. The Conference highlighted the issues of the industry and articulated the views and concerns of industry. CLUBNPC is an initiative to bring all the key stakeholders of the construction industry on a single platform ranging from architects, interior designers, engineers, builders, and contractors. ‘CLUBNPC' is the focal point and platform for the Construction industry professionals to network, communicate and support each other on the issues that impact the businesses. It has grown in strength and credibility as a reliable entity with over 3500+ professionals across the country and are growing strength to strength. It has strong presence in all the four zones of the country. CLUBNPC has also emerged as a huge knowledge sharing platform and organised more than 100 workshops for professionals to build new relationships and establish connections with like-minded professionals. Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Jagatramka, President CLUBNPC said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to organise our first event. We would like to make CLUBNPC to be voice of India's construction industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers, CLUBNPC would articulate the views and concerns of industry. Its key purpose is to build a strong relationship with members of construction fraternity.” Renowned Architect Mr. Ravi Gadre was the Chief Guest during the occasion. In his address, he highlighted that architect should build according to the need of the customers. The event was attended by construction industry luminaries including Ar. Pradeep Giri, Er. Sameer Deodhar, Er. Rohan Karkare, Ar. Omkar Samudra, Dr. Yogesh Kumar, ID Rajni Shinde, NPC Club President - ID Yogesh Jagatramka, Vice President - Ar. Karan Arora, Secretary - ID Amit Shah, Ar. Rohit Jain Mohammad Parvez, Ashish Bughra, ID RituMarwah, Mayur Mangal and others were present on the occasion. The experts from across the country including builders, architects, interior designers, PMC engineers, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers attended the event. The winners of the design competition held across the cities were also awarded at the occasion. The event witnesses the signing of no of MoUs (Memorandum of understanding) along with panel discussions, experts’ sessions, cultural events and followed by the oath to make CLUBNPC as the industry’s voice and build it as a strong fraternity. Image:AAGAAZ 2022 PWR PWR

