Thunderstorm, light rain likely in city

The national capital on Wednesday experienced a hot morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 39 per cent, they said, adding the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 41 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy skies with heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places with possibility of very light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind speed of 30-40 kmph towards the night.

Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far.However, some respite is likely as the weather office has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in parts of the city between April 19 and April 22.

''There are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms in the city on April 20 and 21,'' Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 289 (poor), according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

