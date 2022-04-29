Russian casualties in Ukraine fall but still high-Western officials
Russia has suffered fewer casualties in Ukraine as its invasion narrows in scale but the numbers are still quite high, western officials said on Friday. "The nature of the operations have been reduced in terms of geographic spread so the overall numbers are reducing," one of the officials said.
"But the level of casualties that we're seeing in terms of those areas where they are engaging Ukrainian forces are still remaining quite high."
