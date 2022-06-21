Light rains lash parts of Delhi

The national capital received light rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday.

The mercury had risen slightly early morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM was 71 percent, as per data shared by the MeT Office. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

Taking cognizance of the rains, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to exercise caution. ''Traffic alert: As per the weather forecast 'thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is expected today in Delhi NCR'. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,'' it said in a tweet.

Delhi had on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, and a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

Lights rains were recorded in parts of Delhi, including Burari, while overcast conditions largely prevailed in the city.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to India Meteorological Department data.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (132) category around 9:30 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)