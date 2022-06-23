Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:59 IST
Urban co-op banks need to focus on symmetric development, adopt modern banking methods: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said urban cooperative banks need to focus on symmetric development and adopt modern banking methods to stay in the competition.

He emphasized on the reforms in urban cooperative banks and asked them to make structural changes, computerize accounting processes, and infuse young talent in the sector.

Presently, the role of urban cooperative banks is negligible in the total banking sector in terms of deposit and advance payment, he added.

''There are 1,534 urban cooperative banks, 54 scheduled urban cooperative banks... but the development is uneven. We need symmetric development of urban cooperative banks,'' Shah said at an event here.

The symmetric development of cooperative banks will help sustain competition in the future, he said.

The minister also felicitated several urban cooperative banks which have completed 100 years of operation.

Minister of state for cooperation B L Verma, National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) President Jyotindra Mehta and Cooperation Secretary Gyanesh Kumar were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

