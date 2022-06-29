Left Menu

Mundka fire: Last remaining victim cremated by relatives

A file photo of the fire incident at the building in Mundka (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over a month since a blaze ripped through a building in Mundka here killing 27 people, Geeta Devi, the victim last to be identified, was cremated by her relatives on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that the last rites of Geeta Devi were performed in a cemetery in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area. "May the soul of all the 27 deceased in this incident rest in peace. The relatives of Geeta came from Bihar. After the post-mortem, our staff went with them for cremation," Sharma said.

In a picture shared by police, a policeman is seen helping in the funeral of the deceased.

Earlier, police had said that the body of Geeta Devi was kept in the hospital, as she was an orphan and her husband too had died. She did not have any children.

The Forensic Science Lab had initially faced difficulty in confirming her identity due to unsatisfactory results from the blood samples collected from her ''siblings'', but at length, she was connected with her relatives, who cremated her.

On May 13, at least 27 people were gutted or asphyxiated after a roaring fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

