Left Menu

Ten unregistered clinics sealed in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:56 IST
Ten unregistered clinics sealed in J-K’s Poonch
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Ten unregistered clinics were sealed by health department officials in a special drive in Mendhar block of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

A team led by block medical officer, Mendhar, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan sealed six private dental clinics, three private laboratories and one X-Ray clinic for different violations including running either without registration or their registration has expired, the officials said.

"The clinics were also not registered with the State Pollution Control Board and were not adopting the biomedical wastage norms and have not displayed the rate list for different diagnostic procedures," Khan said.

The officer said the drive against illegal clinics will continue and no one will be allowed to function without registration.

"Anyone found indulging in unlawful activity will be booked in the interest of public and patient care," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022