Ten unregistered clinics sealed in J-K’s Poonch

Ten unregistered clinics were sealed by health department officials in a special drive in Mendhar block of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

A team led by block medical officer, Mendhar, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan sealed six private dental clinics, three private laboratories and one X-Ray clinic for different violations including running either without registration or their registration has expired, the officials said.

"The clinics were also not registered with the State Pollution Control Board and were not adopting the biomedical wastage norms and have not displayed the rate list for different diagnostic procedures," Khan said.

The officer said the drive against illegal clinics will continue and no one will be allowed to function without registration.

"Anyone found indulging in unlawful activity will be booked in the interest of public and patient care," he said.

