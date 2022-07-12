Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains affect crops on over 14,000 ha of land in Aurangabad's Vasmat

On July 8 at midnight, Kurunda, Girgav, Amba and Babhulgaon administrative circles in the Hingoli district received heavy rains, causing flood in the Asana river, the official said.The preliminary report says that water affected crops on 14,908 hectares of land.Due to the flash flood, 162 animals drowned in water.

Inundation caused by heavy rains affected crops on over 14,000 hectares of land in Vasmat tehsil of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Over 160 animals drowned in floods caused by heavy rains, as per the primary assessment report.

''The report has been sent to the Hingoli collector based on the primary survey of the area. On July 8 at midnight, Kurunda, Girgav, Amba and Babhulgaon (administrative) circles in the Hingoli district received heavy rains, causing flood in the Asana river,'' the official said.

The preliminary report says that water affected crops on 14,908 hectares of land.

''Due to the flash flood, 162 animals drowned in water. A total of 163 houses situated on the Asana river bank suffered damage. Water had entered 1,196 houses, causing damage to household goods,'' it stated.

