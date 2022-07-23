Left Menu

U.S. launches probe of Houston illegal dumping over alleged discrimination

It will examine whether Houston's environmental enforcement and solid waste management operations, policies and practices resulted in discriminatory dumping in Black and Latino communities. "Illegal dump sites not only attract rodents, mosquitoes and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department’s civil rights division.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 01:50 IST
U.S. launches probe of Houston illegal dumping over alleged discrimination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department on Friday opened an investigation into whether the city of Houston's response to illegal dumping discriminated against Black and Latino communities, citing environmental and health risks. The Justice Department's civil rights division will lead the environmental justice investigation with support from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas. It will examine whether Houston's environmental enforcement and solid waste management operations, policies and practices resulted in discriminatory dumping in Black and Latino communities.

"Illegal dump sites not only attract rodents, mosquitoes and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department's civil rights division. "No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs," Clarke added.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the launch of the probe was disappointing. He described the investigation as "absurd, baseless, and without merit." He added the city will cooperate with the Justice Department and was confident the outcome would show no discrimination from Houston. The investigation is part of a broader Biden administration effort to prioritize environmental justice in its policymaking. The Justice Department in May announced the launch of a new office to help low-income areas and communities of color battle the disproportionate impact of air and water pollution.

"This investigation exemplifies the department's commitment to alleviating disproportionate environmental burdens or an all too often by communities of color, low income communities and to tribal communities," said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery in a press conference. Clarke said the complaints of illegal dumping, including reports of dead bodies and animals, came from northeast Houston and extend back years. She said the investigation will examine citywide data and focus on disparities between the specific neighborhood and the rest of the city.

If the Justice Department finds violations of the Civil Rights Act, it will work with city officials to come up with a voluntary compliance plan for the city, Clarke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022