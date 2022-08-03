Drunk man attacks Nagpur resident for refusing to give him money for liquor
He was sleeping near a marriage hall when the drunk man came to him at around 11 pm and demanded money for buying liquor.When the victim refused to give money, the drunk man got angry and hit him on the head with a large rock, they added.
- Country:
- India
A man in an inebriated condition attacked a person with a large rock for refusing to give him money to buy liquor in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The victim suffered head injuries and is stated to be in critical condition, they said.
The incident took place at Kalmeshwar town, around 40 km from Nagpur city, on Monday night, the police said.
According to the police, the victim (25), a resident of Ghorad village, was in Kalmeshwar for some work. He was sleeping near a marriage hall when the drunk man came to him at around 11 pm and demanded money for buying liquor.
When the victim refused to give money, the drunk man got angry and hit him on the head with a large rock, they added. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ghorad village
- Nagpur city
- Nagpur
- Kalmeshwar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Flood situation remains grim in parts of Wardha due to incessant rainfall
Maharashtra CM in Delhi, to meet breakaway Sena MPs
Bank of Maharashtra shares climb over 2 pc after Q1 earnings
UGC warns students against enrolling in Digital University of Skill Resurgence in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MPs too have supported us in our stand to uphold ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.