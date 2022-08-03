Drunk man attacks Nagpur resident for refusing to give him money for liquor

A man in an inebriated condition attacked a person with a large rock for refusing to give him money to buy liquor in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The victim suffered head injuries and is stated to be in critical condition, they said.

The incident took place at Kalmeshwar town, around 40 km from Nagpur city, on Monday night, the police said.

According to the police, the victim (25), a resident of Ghorad village, was in Kalmeshwar for some work. He was sleeping near a marriage hall when the drunk man came to him at around 11 pm and demanded money for buying liquor.

When the victim refused to give money, the drunk man got angry and hit him on the head with a large rock, they added. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.

