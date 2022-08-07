Left Menu

CEO JSCL conducts tour of Jammu city; reviews status of projects

Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav on Sunday conducted a tour of the city to review the status of several ongoing projects under Smart Cities Mission of union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, an official said.

Accompanied by Project Director, Sunil Thusoo, Technical Officer to CEO, Sham Lal Kapoor and other officials of JSCL, Yadav visited and inspected the pace of progress on 'Blue Green Project' for Tawi Canal Zone from Gorkha Nagar to Railway Station and Shakti Nagar Bridge to Pawan Ice-Cream intersection, the official said. The CEO was informed that the key components of the project are improvement of park access, construction of parking, creation of seating spaces, designated hawkers space and pedestrian bridges to connect the left and right side of a canal.

Yadav, while assessing the physical progress on the project, asked the officers to expedite the pace of work and ensure the completion of project in stipulated time frame, the official said. Later, Yadav also visited Mubarak Mandi heritage complex to review the progress of establishing Library cum cafeteria under Smart Cities Mission.

Officials informed that under the project suitable furniture will be installed to enhance the heritage character, the cafeteria will be equipped with provision of fire fighting as well as air conditioning and proper illumination. Yadav directed the concerned officials to clear all the bottlenecks and execute the project at the earliest while maintaining highest quality and safety standards, the official said.

