10 stuck as water level rises in HP's Neugal Khad; rescue op on

Ten people, including two women, were stranded as the water level suddenly increased in Neugal Khad in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday morning, a state disaster management official said.

Army Khasyol team, 22 members of the 14th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Nurpur and the police's quick response team (QRT) are on the spot and carrying out the rescue operation, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta added.

Mokhta said the Kangra District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) informed that 10 people comprising eight men and two women got stuck in Neugal Khad (water stream) at Thural in the Dheera sub-division due to a sudden increase in water level at around 8 am.

According to initial reports, six to seven people were stranded.

Further details are awaited, the senior state disaster management official added.

