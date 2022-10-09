Left Menu

Dozens killed, hurt in Zaporizhzhia city shelling -Ukraine's military

"Information about victims is being confirmed, but it is already known about dozens of dead or injured." Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev had said at least 17 people were killed in shelling when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Updated: 09-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:10 IST
  • Ukraine

Dozens of people have been killed or injured in overnight shelling in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday.

"Overnight, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure," the military's central command said on its Facebook page. "Information about victims is being confirmed, but it is already known about dozens of dead or injured."

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev had said at least 17 people were killed in shelling when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The city is about 125 km (80 miles) from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe's largest. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.

