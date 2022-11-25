Double-engine govt to get boost from civic body representatives: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath asserted on Friday that the ''double-engine'' government in Uttar Pradesh would get a boost after the urban local bodies get newly-elected representatives.

Adityanath said the ''double-engine'' government heralded a new era of development in the state and the representatives of the urban local bodies would add to its efficacy.

The civic polls in the state are due and can be held in December or January.

Addressing a public convention at the exhibition ground in Aligarh, Adityanath said the city was a role model for the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said successful implementation of projects like the defence corridor and smart city venture reflected the government's priority for industrial growth.

He said the previous state governments were marked by ''divisive politics'' based on caste, region and religion, but the current dispensation was committed to work for all sections of society.

Adityanath said the ''improved'' law-and-order situation in the state proved that the state was headed towards a new era of industrial growth.

