Left Menu

Double-engine govt to get boost from civic body representatives: UP CM

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:02 IST
Double-engine govt to get boost from civic body representatives: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath asserted on Friday that the ''double-engine'' government in Uttar Pradesh would get a boost after the urban local bodies get newly-elected representatives.

Adityanath said the ''double-engine'' government heralded a new era of development in the state and the representatives of the urban local bodies would add to its efficacy.

The civic polls in the state are due and can be held in December or January.

Addressing a public convention at the exhibition ground in Aligarh, Adityanath said the city was a role model for the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said successful implementation of projects like the defence corridor and smart city venture reflected the government's priority for industrial growth.

He said the previous state governments were marked by ''divisive politics'' based on caste, region and religion, but the current dispensation was committed to work for all sections of society.

Adityanath said the ''improved'' law-and-order situation in the state proved that the state was headed towards a new era of industrial growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022