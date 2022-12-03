Left Menu

India Accelerator sets up 4 coworking centres in NCR with nearly 1,000 seating capacity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 14:00 IST
India Accelerator sets up 4 coworking centres in NCR with nearly 1,000 seating capacity
  • Country:
  • India

India Accelerator has set up four new coworking centres, comprising 63,500 square feet area, in Delhi NCR.

The co-working centres have a total capacity of 995 seats, India Accelerator (IA) said in a statement.

Giving details on these four coworking centres, the company said it has opened a centre in Noida covering 18,000 sq ft area with 280 seats.

The other three centres are located in the Gurugram region. It has opened a centre on the Golf Course Extension Road with a capacity of 260 seats and spread across 16,000 square feet.

The second centre is located in MG road, Gurugram and spread across a 17,500 square feet area with 245 seats; and the third centre is located in Sohna road with a capacity of 210 seats spread across 12,000 square feet.

Abhay Chawla, Founding Partner & COO of IA said, “We are seeing exponential business growth month on month as startups are coming up to develop themselves in a well-equipped and highly productive shared space.'' To set up these coworking centres, India Accelerator has injected capital of Rs 4 crore, the statement said.

With new establishments, IA currently has six fully-operational coworking centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022