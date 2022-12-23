Left Menu

Traffic jam in various parts of Delhi ahead of Christmas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:22 IST
Traffic jam in various parts of Delhi ahead of Christmas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhiites witnessed heavy traffic in several parts of the national capital on Friday ahead of the Christmas, police said.

According to police, they have received 31 calls of traffic jam in the city on Friday.

The calls were received from different areas, including Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka Mor, GTK bus depot, Majnu Ka Tila, Sultanpuri bust terminal, Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar Burari, Bawana, they said.

Commuters took to the Twitter to inform about the traffic situation.

They complained about heavy traffic from ISBT towards Majnu Ka Tila, at Gandhi Nagar red light towards Shastri Park, from Jiya Sarai to Munirka and at NH-48 from Gurugram border to Mahipalpur.

One of the commuters writes that the Dr Abul Kalam Road is totally jammed towards Chanakyapuri area.

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas celebrations in the national capital informing people about the diversions and expected areas where heavy traffic will likely to be witnessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022