Orphan children in Maha to get requisite certificates within three months through online procedure: minister

The Maharashtra government would issue the orphan certificate to children living in orphanages within three months through an online procedure, state minister for women and child development Mangal Prabhat Lodha told the Legislative Council on Tuesday. He was responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya.

"The state government would give the certificates to the children living in orphanages within three months. The entire procedure would be online,'' he said.

Lodha said the government would also start skill development centres in all orphanages across the state so that the children will develop the necessary skills to get a job by the time they turn 18 years.

''The state government is also starting a skill centre for street children in Mumbai on a pilot basis," he said.

Bhartiya highlighted the current challenges many children face in getting the orphan certificate as a result of which they could not avail benefits of government schemes.

He said the current procedure is tedious and full of loopholes. He requested the government to provide some training to the children living in orphanages because they cannot live in these facilities after turning 18.

They also lack any skill set due to which their survival becomes a major challenge, Bhartiya said.

