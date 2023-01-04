Only 41 pc transplanted trees survived in 1st half of 2022: Delhi govt's outcome budget

Only 41 per cent of the over 8,500 trees transplanted in Delhi using modern technology in the April-September period last year have survived, according to the Delhi government's outcome budget for first two quarters of the current financial year.

According to the government data, 64 per cent of the 3,457 trees transplanted in 2021-22 have survived.

Between April and September last year, 8,508 trees were transplanted using modern technology and only 41 per cent are alive. A total of 23 projects requiring translocation of trees were approved during the period.

According to the forest department data submitted to the Delhi High Court in May last year, only a third (33.33 per cent) of the 16,461 trees transplanted in Delhi over the previous three years have survived.

The outcome budget also showed that the Delhi government is yet to undertake the development of four world class city forests in the capital.

The city government had announced the project in April last year.

There are 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four -- Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi -- were selected for further development.

The forest department had said it would develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks would be promoted there.

