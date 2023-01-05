5.8-magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.8-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday but no loss of life or property had been reported so far, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The NSMC said that the tremor was felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand and other areas of the country.

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.

It was said that the quake not only jolted many parts of Pakistan but it was also felt in neighbouring countries including India.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan and a day earlier, a low magnitude earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of Punjab, the NSMC said, adding that its epicenter was 20km away from Sheikhupura city near Lahore.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people.

