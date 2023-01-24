Seven dead in shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif. - CBS News
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, CBS News reported.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting incident with multiple victims and that a suspect was in custody.
Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco. The shooting took place as the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County was still roiling from a mass shooting on Saturday that killed 11 people.
