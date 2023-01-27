Left Menu

Torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled

Torrential rains caused widespread flooding in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland on Friday, bringing emergency services were into action and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John. Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter that northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen. The agency advised residents in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate.

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 27-01-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:51 IST
Torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Torrential rains caused widespread flooding in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland on Friday, bringing emergency services were into action and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John. Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter that northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.

The agency advised residents in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate. Videos on social media showed firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats. No details were immediately available on how many people had been evacuated so far.

Major roads were also blocked off by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways. British musician Elton John's concert in the city, which was expected to by attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home ... as soon as possible," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter. Flights into Auckland have also been delayed or cancelled due to the wild weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023