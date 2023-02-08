Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

The Turkish street that lies in ruins after the quake

Street no. 21 in Hatay, Turkey was, on Sunday, a happy home for dozens of families. By Monday, there was hardly anything left of it.

Russia accuses U.S. embassy of 'fake news' over Ukraine, threatens expulsions

Russia has demanded that the U.S. embassy in Moscow stop spreading what Moscow regards as fake news regarding its military operation in Ukraine and has threatened to expel U.S. diplomats, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday. The warning included a harsh message to Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, TASS said, citing a senior Russian foreign ministry source who said Tracy had been told she must strictly adhere to Russian law when making any statements about Russia's armed forces in Ukraine.

Rescuers dig through rubble as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800

The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. One U.N. official said thousands of children may have died.

Earthquake leaves Syrians across frontlines with shared catastrophe

On one side of Syria's civil war, a man in army fatigues carried a lifeless child's ashen body from the rubble of a shattered building in the government-held city of Hama. Across a frontline on another side of Syria, a rescue worker in the white helmet and black-yellow vest of the Syrian civil defence carried a young girl - shaken but alive - from the rubble of her home in rebel-held Azaz.

Factbox-Details on Canadian government new healthcare funding

The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces and territories to tackle the country's strained public health system. Here are some of the key aspects of the plan:

Ukraine says Russians endure deadliest day, Germany and allies to provide tanks

Ukraine said on Tuesday the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian forces as Moscow pressed on with an intensifying winter assault in the east, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the battlefield. The Ukrainian claim of more than 1,000 Russian troops killed over a day could not be independently verified, and Russia has also claimed to have killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops in recent weeks.

Germany, Denmark, Netherlands to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Kyiv

Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands will pool funds to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on a surprise visit to Kyiv, said between 20 and 25 of the tanks would arrive by summer, about 80 by the end of the year and another 100 in 2024, according to a statement by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov's office after the counterparts met.

Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires

Chilean authorities on Tuesday warned of a "very complex" situation as a new heat wave in the country's south-central region threatened to further fan the flames of dangerous forest fires that have already left 26 dead. Over 290,000 hectares (716,606 acres) have been ravaged by fires this season and forecasts for higher temperatures stretching from Santiago to the southern regions that have been the focal point of the flames have raised concerns about the current 81 active fires.

Yanomami health crisis in Brazil can only be solved by expelling miners, official says

The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday. "The malnutrition crisis continues to be extremely serious. We believe the reopening of medical units can only be done when the miners are all removed," Indigenous Health Secretary Ricardo Weibe Tapeba told a news conference.

Investigators may name more suspects in downing of Flight MH17

International investigators probing the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine are set to present new findings on Wednesday, including possibly naming additional suspects. In November a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the Russian missile system that was used to shoot the plane down, killing 298 passengers and crew. The three men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)