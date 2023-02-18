Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Tea Day 2

Scoreboard at tea on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 21/0) Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32 KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0 Virat Kohli lbw b M Kuhnemann 44 Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b T Murphy26 Srikar Bharat (wk)c Steven Smith b Lyon6 Axar Patelbatting28 Ravichandran Ashwinbatting11 Extras: (B-4,LB-7) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 62 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 9-1-26-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 20-4-64-1, Nathan Lyon 20-3-41-5, Todd Murphy 13-2-37-1.

