Ravi Puravankara Recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at CREDAI CARE 2023

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Puravankara Limited, BSE:532891, one of the most trusted and admired real estate brands in India, announced that its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Ravi Puravankara, has been recognised recently with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Karnataka.

Mr. Puravankara was conferred with this prestigious award at a gala event held in Bengaluru. The CREDAI Awards for Real Estate (CARE) 2023 seeks to recognise remarkable projects and achievements by industry leaders. His son, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, received the award on his behalf from Mr. B M Jayeshankar, Past President of CREDAI Bengaluru and Chairman & MD, Adarsh Developers.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Ravi Puravankara said, "I am deeply humbled with this recognition by CREDAI, one of the most credible bodies in the real estate sector. With India on a growth trajectory, there is a need for professional real estate developers with an unwavering commitment to developing trust, transparency, and excellence. At Puravankara, we believe in adhering to strong corporate governance standards. With a legacy of 48 successful years, Puravankara is poised to take the leap ahead with confidence. We have invested in our core values with faith and have a deep belief in our culture of putting 'customers at the heart of everything we do'." Receiving the award on behalf of the Chairman, Ashish Puravankara, said, "Under his visionary leadership, Puravankara has emerged as one of the most admired real estate players in India. His relentless effort towards creating homes for first-time homebuyers was pioneering and is indicative of the company's vision of providing housing for all. Mr. Puravankara is an iconic leader and a disruptive forward thinker. Under his leadership, the company has achieved several firsts, like the introduction of affordable housing, building theme-based projects, the first plotted development brand, Purva Land, and the first fully intelligent homes under BluNex Life. His vision helped build four successful brands; Puravankara, Provident Housing, Purva Land, and Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Limited. I thank CREDAI Karnataka for the recognition given to a leader extraordinaire in the real estate sector." To View the Images, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Ravi Puravankara, Chairman - Puravankara Ltd Ravi Puravankara recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at CREDAI CARE 2023

