Left Menu

Mamata to launch scheme for development of rural roads

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 10:49 IST
Mamata to launch scheme for development of rural roads
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a scheme for development of rural roads at Singur in Hooghly district on Tuesday.

Under the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' scheme around 12,000 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed in 29,475 villages of the state, a senior official of the Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme, he said.

''New roads will be built and old ones will be completed within a specific time with the financial assistance of the state government. The CM will launch the scheme today from Singur,'' minister of state for panchayat, Becharam Manna told PTI.

The official said that 1,548 roads will be upgraded under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023