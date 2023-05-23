Left Menu

G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting concludes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:10 IST
G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting concludes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency concluded in Mumbai on Tuesday, with a commitment to facilitate tangible outcomes through a consensus driven approach.

The three-day meeting witnessed participation of 141 delegates from G20 countries and 10 invitee countries, an official release said.

Representatives of 14 international and regional organisations also attended the deliberations.

Arresting land degradation, promoting circular economy and giving impetus to blue economy were some of the topics covered.

The meeting ended on a discussion mode on the ministerial communique, to be further refined in the virtual meetings scheduled over the next few weeks, ahead of the fourth and final ECSWG meeting to be held in Chennai from July 26 to 27, and the ministers’ meet on July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023