G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting concludes

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency concluded in Mumbai on Tuesday, with a commitment to facilitate tangible outcomes through a consensus driven approach.

The three-day meeting witnessed participation of 141 delegates from G20 countries and 10 invitee countries, an official release said.

Representatives of 14 international and regional organisations also attended the deliberations.

Arresting land degradation, promoting circular economy and giving impetus to blue economy were some of the topics covered.

The meeting ended on a discussion mode on the ministerial communique, to be further refined in the virtual meetings scheduled over the next few weeks, ahead of the fourth and final ECSWG meeting to be held in Chennai from July 26 to 27, and the ministers’ meet on July 28.

