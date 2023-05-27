Left Menu

Gujarat aims to generate 100 GW renewable energy: CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said his government has set a target to generate 100 GW of renewable energy under its green hydrogen mission.Speaking at the eighth NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, Patel said the state was committed to achieving green growth with renewable energy.Gujarats renewable energy capacity has reached up to 20 gigawatt GW.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said his government has set a target to generate 100 GW of renewable energy under its green hydrogen mission.

Speaking at the eighth NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, Patel said the state was committed to achieving green growth with renewable energy.

''Gujarat's renewable energy capacity has reached up to 20 gigawatt (GW). It is 15 per cent of India's total renewable energy capacity. Gujarat, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, has targeted to generate 100 GW of renewable energy under its green hydrogen mission,'' he said.

The chief minister said Gujarat was the first state in the country to integrate central and state data layers into an integrated portal of PM Gati Shakti.

Due to this, the pace of planning has increased as now it takes less time for project planning, he said, adding that 5G services were being launched by telecom service providers across the state by leveraging Bharat Net's assets through the Gati Shakti platform.

Patel added that greenfield-based economic cities like GIFT City, Dholera, and Dream City were being developed in Gujarat in accordance with the prime minister's concept of focusing more on the development of cities based on economic activities.

