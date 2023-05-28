Nearly 15 lakh children to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana     

Nearly 15 lakh children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts of Haryana, according to an official statement.

The six districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonipat and Kaithal in which booth activity was undertaken on the first day in order to maintain the polio-free status of the state, it said.

Also referred to as SNID, the three-day campaign will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left-out children on booth day.

On the first day of the activity, approximately 7.9 lakh children under 5 years of age have been administered polio drops.

In order to smoothly carry out this campaign, around 6,600 booths were set up in the state and these were manned by approximately 26,000 health officials and Anganwadi workers and volunteers.

The left-out children during the booth activity on the first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on May 29 and 30 through visits of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas like slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, floating or migrating populations and construction sites.

''It is important to know that due to consistent hard work of all stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID or SNID it is ensured that Polio-free status of the country is sustained,'' the statement said.

