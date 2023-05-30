Left Menu

Rare Indian mouse deer spotted in Kanger Valley National Park in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:27 IST
A rare Indian mouse deer or spotted Chevrotain has been seen in the Kanger Valley National Park in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Tuesday.

An image of the animal was captured by a trap camera recently, he said.

Of the 12 species of deer found in India, the mouse deer is one of the smallest ones, said park director Dhammshil Ganvir. The Indian mouse deer (biological name Moschiola Indica) is found mainly in rainforests of South Asia and Southeast Asia, but it has not been studied much due to its shy behaviour and nocturnal activity, he said.

The species is facing serious threats due to wildfires, encroachment and poaching, Ganvir said, adding that conservation efforts are needed to save the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

